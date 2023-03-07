IVCC students compete in NIU art contest

Illinois Valley Community College students and faculty competed recently in an art competition and exhibition at Northern Illinois University.

IVCC’s Jae Ferguson finished third in the digital category with an image entitled “Chicken.”

Earning honorable mention in drawing were Manuel Solano for “Still Life #1,” Michaela Hope Russell for her figure drawing “Resonance,” and Kaya Watson for her figure drawing “Heavy Contemplation.”

Honorable mention in painting went to Torie Larvaire for “Little Moth,” Aurora Castelli for “Dusk,” and Erin Dunlap for “Untitled.”

All students advanced to the NIU Community Exhibit including IVCC’s Bruce Barr and Tobi Alnwick. View the digital gallery at https://artsbabs.niu.edu/portfolio_type/community-college-exhibit/

IVCC instructors Shannon Slaight-Brown and Rachael Olson had works displayed the same day in NIU’s Community College Faculty Invitational Exhibition.