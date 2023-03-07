350 high school students attend IVCC building trades career fair

Illinois Valley Community College hosted Tuesday the Illinois Valley Building Trades Career Fair for local high schools.

About 350 students from Mendota, La Moille, Princeton, Hall, Fieldcrest, Seneca, Bureau Valley, Putnam County, DePue, La Salle-Peru and Ottawa high schools experienced trades available to them in-district.

Along with spotlighting vocations, the event introduced students to apprenticeship programs – many of which have a classroom component available at IVCC.

“This underscores the strong relationship we have with the Building Trades Council,” said IVCC President Jerry Corcoran. “It is wonderful to see them using our facilities again to showcase their high-demand, high-pay professions to students who will soon be making long-term career choices.”

IV Building Trades represents boilermakers, bricklayers, carpenters, cement masons, concrete and plaster contractors, electricians, glaziers, insulators, ironworkers, laborers, millwrights, operators, painters, drywall finishers, pipefitters, plumbers, roofers, sheet metal workers, Teamsters and sprinkler fitters.