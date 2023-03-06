La Salle-Peru High School student to attend Congress of Future Medical Leaders delegation

La Salle-Peru High School junior Alexis Yepsen, of Leonore, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be conducted June 21-23, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts-Lowell campus.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal. Yepsen’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent La Salle-Peru High School based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the three-day congress, Yepsen will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

The academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science. Some of the services and programs the academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance, among other items.

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief in identifying prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and helping these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this career. Based in Washington, D.C. and with offices in Boston, the academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians, medical scientists.