Tony’s Butt Shack in Hollowayville selected to be featured by America’s Best Restaurants

Tony’s Butt Shack on U.S. 6 in Hollowayville will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants later this month.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, plans to bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on March 15. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an on-camera interview with owner Tony Vacarro. The episode will be aired on social media channels at a later date.

Owned by Vacarro and his wife Heather, Tony’s Butt Shack moved from Peru to its present location in Hollowayville in 2020. The restaurant’s specialty is low-and-slow barbecue, made with secret recipe spice blends and a range of homemade sauces. The menu also features burgers, hand-pounded tenderloins, fried chicken and fish, and pastas, among other things.

Tony’s Butt Shack’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/illinois/tonys-butt-shack.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.