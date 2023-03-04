March 04, 2023
Shaw Local
Oglesby American Legion names essay contest winners

Essay topic was ‘Who are our modern-day patriots?’

By Shaw Local News Network
The first place entry of the Oglesby American Legion essay contest was written by Andrew Olivero, son of Doug and Melissa Olivero, of Peru. He is a seventh grade student at Holy Family School, Oglesby.

Oglesby American Legion Auxiliary Post 237 announced its winners in the annual Americanism essay contest. The topic for the 2023 contest is “Who are our modern-day patriots?”

The second-place winner of the Oglesby American Legion Essay Contest is Connor Mickelson, a seventh grade student at Washington Junior High School in Oglesby. He is the son of Alan and Cheriese Mickelson, of Oglesby.

The two winners and their families will be invited to a reception at an auxiliary meeting in April to read their essays to the members. Olivero also will read his essay at the Memorial Day program in Oglesby.