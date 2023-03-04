Oglesby American Legion names essay contest winners

Oglesby American Legion Auxiliary Post 237 announced its winners in the annual Americanism essay contest. The topic for the 2023 contest is “Who are our modern-day patriots?”

The first-place entry was written by Andrew Olivero, son of Doug and Melissa Olivero, of Peru. He is a seventh-grade student at Holy Family School, Oglesby. His essay has been forwarded to the 12th District division headquarters.

The second-place winner of the Oglesby American Legion Essay Contest is Connor Mickelson, a seventh grade student at Washington Junior High School in Oglesby. He is the son of Alan and Cheriese Mickelson, of Oglesby. (Photo provided by Bonnie Claudnic)

The two winners and their families will be invited to a reception at an auxiliary meeting in April to read their essays to the members. Olivero also will read his essay at the Memorial Day program in Oglesby.