March 04, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Lostant fire receives $9,917 donation from UKA North America

Lostant to purchase high-powered battery fans, fire hose equipment

By Shaw Local News Network
Dan Churney, local UKA representative, passes a check for $9,917 to the Lostant Fire Department.

Dan Churney, local UKA representative, passes a check for $9,917 to the Lostant Fire Department. (Photo provided by Kyla Donato)

UKA North America, which is going to build Hickory Wind Farm in southwestern La Salle County, has donated $9,917 to the Lostant Fire Protection District for emergency response equipment.

“UKA’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond local, clean energy,” local UKA representative Dan Churney said in a news release. “We are also happy to support the health and safety of the La Salle County area by backing the members of the Lostant Fire Protection District,”

With the donation, the district will be able to buy a variety of needed supplies, such as high-powered battery fans and fire hose equipment.

UKA North America has an office at 1037 Shooting Park Road, Peru.