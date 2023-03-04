Lostant fire receives $9,917 donation from UKA North America

UKA North America, which is going to build Hickory Wind Farm in southwestern La Salle County, has donated $9,917 to the Lostant Fire Protection District for emergency response equipment.

“UKA’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond local, clean energy,” local UKA representative Dan Churney said in a news release. “We are also happy to support the health and safety of the La Salle County area by backing the members of the Lostant Fire Protection District,”

With the donation, the district will be able to buy a variety of needed supplies, such as high-powered battery fans and fire hose equipment.

UKA North America has an office at 1037 Shooting Park Road, Peru.