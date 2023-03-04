March 04, 2023
Shaw Local
IVCC to host welding competition April 1 for students

Scholarships, welding equipment will be awarded

By Shaw Local News Network
An Illinois Valley Community College student welds in the east campus welding lab. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Illinois Valley Community College and the American Welding Society’s Illinois Valley Section 139 are hosting a welding competition for high school and IVCC students Saturday, April 1.

Prizes include scholarships and welding equipment.

Registration for high school students is 8 to 8:30 a.m., followed by competition from 9 to noon and awards at 1:30.

Registration for IVCC students is noon to 12:30 p.m., competition from 1 to 4 p.m. and awards at 5:30.

Students can compete in Shielded Metal Arc Welding or Gas Metal Arc Welding for $20 or both for $40. Each competition is 90 minutes.

Register by March 24 at ivcc.edu/enroll by selecting: “Login/Create Account” in top left corner; under “New Students,” select “Create New Profile;” enter a username and password and complete all fields. Make sure Class ID and grade level is correct.

For assistance, call 815-224-0427.

The platinum sponsor is Vactor; gold sponsors are Machinery Maintenance, Inc., Valley Fabrication, Inc., On Site Repair Services, Inc., and HCC, Inc.; and silver sponsors are Carus.