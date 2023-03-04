IVCC to host welding competition April 1 for students

Illinois Valley Community College and the American Welding Society’s Illinois Valley Section 139 are hosting a welding competition for high school and IVCC students Saturday, April 1.

Prizes include scholarships and welding equipment.

Registration for high school students is 8 to 8:30 a.m., followed by competition from 9 to noon and awards at 1:30.

Registration for IVCC students is noon to 12:30 p.m., competition from 1 to 4 p.m. and awards at 5:30.

Students can compete in Shielded Metal Arc Welding or Gas Metal Arc Welding for $20 or both for $40. Each competition is 90 minutes.

Register by March 24 at ivcc.edu/enroll by selecting: “Login/Create Account” in top left corner; under “New Students,” select “Create New Profile;” enter a username and password and complete all fields. Make sure Class ID and grade level is correct.

For assistance, call 815-224-0427.

The platinum sponsor is Vactor; gold sponsors are Machinery Maintenance, Inc., Valley Fabrication, Inc., On Site Repair Services, Inc., and HCC, Inc.; and silver sponsors are Carus.