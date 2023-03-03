March 03, 2023
OSF St. Clare Tree of Lights campaign in Princeton buys $5,128 of equipment

Hospital buys integral piece of equipment for the special procedures team

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured with the new SCOPE BUDDY is the OSF St. Clare in Princeton Surgery Department and Tree of Lights chairperson, Deb Kirley. (Photo provided by Samantha Rux)

The OSF St. Clare Medical Center Tree of Lights campaign in Princeton raised enough funds to upgrade surgical equipment.

This year, the Tree of Lights campaign purchased a SCOPE BUDDYTM and upgraded tubing to better meet the needs of our community. In total, the equipment cost $5,128.

A SCOPE BUDDY is an endoscope flushing aid, an integral piece of equipment for the special procedures team. Safety and infection prevention is a top priority at OSF St. Clare, and the SCOPE BUDDY creates a consistent, reliable and safe means to flush endoscope channels. It provides enhanced data monitoring, increased cleaning consistency and decreased risk of cross-contamination.

The Surgery Department special procedures team will use this equipment to provide an additional safeguard for patients. Since the inception of the Tree of Lights in 1990, more than $120,000 has been raised for different departments of the hospital.