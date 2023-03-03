OSF St. Clare Tree of Lights campaign in Princeton buys $5,128 of equipment

The OSF St. Clare Medical Center Tree of Lights campaign in Princeton raised enough funds to upgrade surgical equipment.

This year, the Tree of Lights campaign purchased a SCOPE BUDDYTM and upgraded tubing to better meet the needs of our community. In total, the equipment cost $5,128.

A SCOPE BUDDY is an endoscope flushing aid, an integral piece of equipment for the special procedures team. Safety and infection prevention is a top priority at OSF St. Clare, and the SCOPE BUDDY creates a consistent, reliable and safe means to flush endoscope channels. It provides enhanced data monitoring, increased cleaning consistency and decreased risk of cross-contamination.

The Surgery Department special procedures team will use this equipment to provide an additional safeguard for patients. Since the inception of the Tree of Lights in 1990, more than $120,000 has been raised for different departments of the hospital.