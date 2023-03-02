OSF St. Clare in Princeton is accepting applications for scholarships

OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton is accepting applications for the 2023 health care scholarship awards.

The hospital has three scholarships available for students pursuing a career in health care. The OSF St. Clare Health Career Scholarship (formerly the Abbie Jean Gunning Scholarship), Harold Morine Scholarship and Pierson Nursing Scholarship will be awarded.

Abbie Jean Gunning was the first Auxiliary president. In 1960, the first scholarship in her honor was awarded. Following integration with OSF, the scholarship was renamed the OSF St. Clare Health Career Scholarship. The Morine Scholarship is an award bequeathed by Harold Morine in 1981 in memory of his wife, Marilyn Morine. She was a nurse at Perry Memorial Hospital. The Pierson Nursing Scholarship is an award bequeathed in memory of Hilma S. Pierson, Ralph H. Pierson and Martha J. Pierson for those pursuing a nursing career.

Scholarships are available to recent high school graduates and advanced degree candidates with permanent residence in Bureau County. Students must be pursuing health care career options, including, but not limited to, nursing, radiology, laboratory technology, respiratory therapy, physical or occupational therapy and pre-med.

Applicants must prove a demonstration of academic achievement accompanied by high school or college transcripts, volunteer or work history and health-related activities. Applicants must be planning to attend a post-secondary institution for a health career field of study. Interested students can download a scholarship application by visiting osfsaintclare.org. Completed applications must be returned to Samantha Rux via email at samantha.l.harkerrux@osfhealthcare.org or mailed to OSF St. Clare Medical Center, 530 Park Ave. E., Princeton, IL 61356, by May 1