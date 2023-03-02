La Salle library to host ‘Invisible Warriors’ film watch, discussion

The La Salle Public Library will be joining the Algonquin Area Public Library District and multiple Illinois libraries in virtually hosting producer and director Gregory S. Cooke.

The library will host a virtually screening of his film “Invisible Warriors,” which highlights a diverse group of African American “Rosie the Riveters” and two virtual discussions with Cooke in the month of March.

Cooke will provide an introduction to the film at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. This program is free, open to the public and will be presented via Zoom. Register at https://bit.ly/40Z0A4X.

The film, “Invisible Warriors,” shares the individual experiences of a small group of elegant ladies who represent the 600,000 Black women who fled lives as domestics and sharecroppers to work in factories and U.S. government offices during World War II. These patriotic pioneers share their wartime memories, recounting their battles against racism at home, Nazism abroad and sexism everywhere. This film has recently been featured by the National Civil Rights Museum in Tennessee and is about 64 minutes.

Individuals can stream “Invisible Warriors” at their convenience via YouTube, after registering for one or both of the virtual discussions featuring the film’s producer, Cooke. The film will be available to stream beginning on Sunday, March 5, through Wednesday, March 15.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Cooke will provide insightful conversation and a questions and answers session for those who viewed his film. This program is free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/3jVFcwJ.

For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.