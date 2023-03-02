KP Resale celebrates grand opening in downtown La Salle

Owners of KPs Resale celebrated its grand opening in La Salle with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

Owners were joined by La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove, La Salle Economic Development Director Curt Bedei and IVAC Executive Director Bill Zens.

The store largely buys liquidation pallets, which are items sold by retail stores and then returned by consumers. The returned products are then sold for a discounted price at KP Resale. They stock a variety of items such as furniture, toys and electronics.

The store is located at 229 Gooding Street in La Salle and is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089294693917.