IVCC to host comedy group March 17

The Illinois Valley Community College Theatre Department and SPAMO (Students of Performing Arts and Music Organization) will present the professional comedy group, G.I.T. Improv (formerly “Guys In Ties”) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

Based in the Quad Cities, G.I.T. began as an extension of “Comedy Sportz,” a professional improv competition show, and each team member is a comedian in their own right.

G.I.T. Improv has performed coast-to-coast for the last 30 years and has been joined on stage by Howie Mandel, Weird Al Yankovic, Norm McDonald, Sinbad, Jeff Dunham and others.

“With nothing prepared, nothing scripted, and everything created from audience members’ suggestions, the show very much resembles the popular television show, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’” said IVCC Director and Choreographer Don Grant Zellmer.

“It’s been a pleasure to have known Jeff Adamson and his team for a couple of decades,” Zellmer said. “They’ve presented improv workshops for the IVCC improv team and were so generous with their time. Having them back on our stage for this fundraiser is absolutely something anyone who loves a good laugh shouldn’t miss.”

Admission to the one night only show is $10 per person with tickets available at the door one hour prior to curtain. All proceeds benefit SPAMO and projects the group funds.

G.I.T. is the first of two special events presented by the department prior to the April musical, “The Prom,” the new Broadway comedy. The second event on March 31 is an evening with Broadway actor and IVCC alum Gene Weygandt.

For information, visit www.ivcc.edu/theatre.