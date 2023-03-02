17 students enrolled in IVCC Advanced Cannabis Production course

With 17 students enrolled, Illinois Valley Community College’s first offering of Advanced Cannabis Production has been a success this spring.

IVCC is one of just nine community colleges to earn Illinois Department of Agriculture licensure to operate a cannabis program under the Community College Vocational Pilot Program.

Illinois Valley Community College’s Zackary Kimball works in the pruning and trimming lab as part of the Advanced Cannabis Production course. (Photo provided by Jennifer Timmers)

Jennifer Timmers, cannabis instructor and co-coordinator of the agriculture program, said with IDOA industrial hemp growers and processors licenses, IVCC’s program offers students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the Advanced Cannabis Production Lab.

Their work includes growing plants from seed, tissue culturing, and running an HPLC test to analyze cannabinoid levels in industrial hemp.

For information, contact Timmers at 815-224-0495 or jennifer_timmers@ivcc.edu.