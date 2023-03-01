Oglesby artifact finds new home in JFK Presidential Museum

Knowing that he is tied to something as historical as Kennedy and thinking about all the great people that have worked at that cement mill down at Oglesby … (knowing) that my dad has a piece of that tied to Kennedy in a museum would make him proud. — John Suarez, son of John Suarez Sr.

A 1960 hard helmet formerly owned by La Salle-Peru High School teacher Troy Woods now is at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

The helmet was owned by John Suarez Sr., who lived in Oglesby and worked at the Lehigh Portland Cement Company before his death in 2012. Suarez’s wife and son gave Woods, who is a close family friend, the helmet to use in his history classroom.

The helmet features a painted portrait of JFK with the words “vote for Kennedy” written underneath.

After about 10 years of using the helmet to help teach kids about JFK and his legacy, Woods saw an advertisement for donations to the JFK Presidential Museum.

Suarez said his father would have loved that the helmet made it into the museum. He said his dad was a big fan of Kennedy, keeping Kennedy books and memorabilia around the house and talking about him often.

“Knowing that he is tied to something as historical as Kennedy and thinking about all the great people that have worked at that cement mill down at Oglesby … (knowing) that my dad has a piece of that tied to Kennedy in a museum would make him proud,” Suarez said.