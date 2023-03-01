March 01, 2023
La Salle library to continue Lego Mania into March

Program condcuted on every Thursday of the month

La Salle Public Library

The La Salle Public Library will be hosting Lego Mania for the month of March.

Open to youth ages 5 and up, this program is for those who love to build, design and create. It will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m on Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Legos are for in-library use only, and contain small pieces that may pose a choking hazard to young children.

The program is free and open to the public. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St., La Salle, and is ADA compliant.

For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.