La Salle library to continue Lego Mania into March

The La Salle Public Library will be hosting Lego Mania for the month of March.

Open to youth ages 5 and up, this program is for those who love to build, design and create. It will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m on Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Legos are for in-library use only, and contain small pieces that may pose a choking hazard to young children.

The program is free and open to the public. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St., La Salle, and is ADA compliant.

For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.