March 01, 2023
Shaw Local
3 local ice cream shops reopen for the season in the Illinois Valley

Spring Valley, Streator and Princeton shops reopen

By Stephanie Jaquins

Spring Valley Tastee Freez will reopen Wednesday for the 2023 season. Hours will be noon to 9 p.m. daily, except Tuesdays when it’s closed.

Time-Out Ice Cream, 915 E. Main St., Streator, opens for the season Friday. For more information, visit fb.com/timeoutic.

Dairy Queen, 615 N. Main St., Princeton, reopens for the season Wednesday. Drive-up and walk-up hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and lobby hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The menu will be slightly different, according to the business’ Facebook page. Hot dogs/chili dogs, rotisserie chicken bites and pretzels will be the only food items served.

