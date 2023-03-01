3 local ice cream shops reopen for the season in the Illinois Valley

Spring Valley Tastee Freez will reopen Wednesday for the 2023 season. Hours will be noon to 9 p.m. daily, except Tuesdays when it’s closed.
Time-Out Ice Cream, 915 E. Main St., Streator, opens for the season Friday. For more information, visit fb.com/timeoutic.
Dairy Queen, 615 N. Main St., Princeton, reopens for the season Wednesday. Drive-up and walk-up hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and lobby hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The menu will be slightly different, according to the business’ Facebook page. Hot dogs/chili dogs, rotisserie chicken bites and pretzels will be the only food items served.
