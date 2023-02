Waltham School in Utica is celebrating Read Across America Week.

One of their special guests was La Salle NewsTribune and Ottawa Times photo editor Scott Anderson of Shaw Local News Network. He visited Karin Kummer’s classroom to read and present his photography gear Tuesday.

Read Across America celebrates students’ freedom to read, learn, grow and dream.

La Salle NewsTribune and Ottawa Times photo editor Scott Anderson, of Shaw Local News Network, visited Karin Kummer's classroom to read and present his photography gear Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, during Read Across America Week at Waltham School in Utica. Read Across America celebrates students’ freedom to read, learn, grow and dream. (Photo provided by Karin Krummer)