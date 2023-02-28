La Salle, Peru libraries to host New York Times bestselling author March 1

The La Salle Public Library and Peru Public Library are joining libraries across the state of Illinois in virtually hosting entertaining and hilarious New York Times bestselling science author Mary Roach at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.

In this event, Roach will discuss her frank approach to science, the importance of humor and explore the weird and wonderful world in which we live.

Mary Roach is the author of “Stiff: The curious lives of human cadavers,” “Gulp: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal,” “Packing for Mars: The curious science of life in the void” and “Fuzz: When nature breaks the law.”

Roach has written for National Geographic, Wired, The New York Times Magazine and the Journal of Clinical Anatomy. She was a guest editor of the Best American Science and Nature Writing series and an Osher Fellow with the San Francisco Exploratorium and serves as an advisor for Orion and Undark magazines. She has been a finalist for the Royal Society’s Winton Prize and a winner of the American Engineering Societies’ Engineering Journalism Award.

The virtual event is free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/ILP_MaryRoach. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341 or Peru Public Library at 815-223-0229.

This event is presented in partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, which is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.