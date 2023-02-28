IVCC to host 2-day leadership workshop

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center is hosting a two-day leadership workshop called Leadership Out Loud from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 and 22, in room Room C316.

The course (ID: 7336) will teach students to overcome hurdles associated with transitioning from peer to leader.

Students will discover how to establish a framework that will motivate their team, achieve success through the practice of positive expectations, accountability and enhanced communication strategies.

The workshop will be taught by Annie Z. Monyak, who began coaching in 2018. She is an associate professional coach through the International Coach Federation and a certified professional coach with the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching. Additionally, she is certified as a 360 Feedback Coach and a master practitioner in the Energy Leadership Index.

Cost of the course is $599. For information, contact Jen Sowers at Jennifer_Sowers@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0247. To register, call Continuing Education at 815-224-0247.