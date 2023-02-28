Culvert work begins on Route 29 in DePue

Culvert work replacement is underway on Route 29 in DePue in Bureau County, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Monday.

The work will close Route 29 between Princeton Road and the DePue Spur (County Road 2775 E/East Street).

The work will remove and replace six concrete box culverts. A marked detour will direct traffic using Route 26, Interstate 180, U.S. 6 and the DePue Spur. The $3.4 million project, which mill and resurface the road within the work zone, is expected to be completed by fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. Alternate routes should be considered.