Peru, Spring Valley, Putnam County receive firearm enforcement grants

The Illinois State Police awarded grants to the Peru and Spring Valley police departments, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, to conduct enforcement operations for individuals whose Firearm Owner Identification Cards have been revoked or suspended as a result of being prohibited by state or federal law.

The grants were awarded to 27 other law enforcement agencies across the state.

Using firearm enforcement grants awarded by the Illinois State Police, law enforcement agencies across the state conducted 1,115 firearm enforcement checks and placed 472 individuals into compliance with the FOID Act in 2022.

The enforcement details focus on individuals who have become the subject of a firearm restraining order or clear and present danger, or received a criminal conviction, among other reasons.

“Local law enforcement agencies know their communities best and know who poses a threat,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly in a press release. “Grants to local law enforcement agencies galvanizes our ability to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.”

Between the time ISP started tracking firearm enforcement details in May 2019, through the end of 2022, ISP conducted 1,455 details and placed 4,296 individuals into compliance by surrendering their FOID cards, transferring all firearms out of their possession, and completing a Firearm Disposing Record.

Between 2020 and the end of December 2022, ISP stopped more than 103,000 unlawful attempts to obtain a firearm through compliance checks, as well as firearm eligibility checks.

Funding for the enforcement grants comes from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund and were made possible through Public Act 102-0237. The General Assembly appropriated $2 million for the grants and as money is accrued in the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund, the amount the 30 law enforcement agencies receive could potentially increase. The grants will help pay for officers to conduct enforcement details now through the end of the grant period June 30. ISP will issue grants in the upcoming 2024 fiscal year.