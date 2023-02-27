La Salle-Peru High School parents invited to free presentation on emotional support

Parents are invited to attend a free Spanish-language public presentation from Ferney Ramirez, a licensed psychologist, about how to be an emotional support for their children from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School.

Adolescence is one of the most difficult stages of life. If children don’t have a positive and close relationship with their parents and guardians, they may feel alone and confused because of the pressures of life. In this workshop, attendees will review the key factors that define whether a child lives a positive or negative adolescent life.

Nos gustaría invitarle a una presentación gratuita del psicólogo, Ferney Ramirez, para aprender a ser el apoyo emocional que los hijos necesitan.

For more information, contact Kelly Liebhart, 815-223-1721, ext. 766 or kliebhart@lphs.net.