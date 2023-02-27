IVCC candidates to participate in forum March 22

The Illinois Valley Community College Democrats, College Republicans, Student Government Association and D322 will sponsor a Board of Trustees Candidates’ Forum from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in CTC124-125 of the Peter Miller Community Technology Center.

There are eight candidates vying for three seats in the April 4 election. All have agreed to participate. They are (in alphabetical order) Julie Ajster, Rebecca Donna, Bill Hunt, Lori Ganey, Crystal Loughran, Jay McCracken, Teresa Schmidt and Angie Stevenson.

Each candidate will make a brief introduction and then answer questions from the audience. The event is open to the public. For information, call Mike Phillips at 815-224-0394.