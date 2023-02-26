Pouncing Panthers 4-H Club in Peru hears from alumna

Linda Hiltabrand, a 4-H alumna, gave a presentation “My 4-H Journey” to the Pouncing Panthers 4-H Club at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Hiltabrand gave a digital presentation sharing her many fair entries as well as experiences during her years in 4-H. She concluded by linking her 4-H knowledge acquired to her choice of a career.

Pouncing Panthers 4-H Club meets the third Tuesday of each month in the group exercise south room at the Illinois Valley YMCA, 300 Walnut St., Peru. New members are welcome. For more information, contact leader Debbie Arbet at 815-993-0279.