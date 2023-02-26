February 26, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Pouncing Panthers 4-H Club in Peru hears from alumna

Group meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month

By Shaw Local News Network
Linda Hiltabrand, a 4-H alumna, gave a presentation “My 4-H Journey” to the Pouncing Panthers 4-H Club at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Linda Hiltabrand, a 4-H alumna, gave a presentation “My 4-H Journey” to the Pouncing Panthers 4-H Club at its Feb. 21 meeting. (Photo provided by Debra Arbet)

Linda Hiltabrand, a 4-H alumna, gave a presentation “My 4-H Journey” to the Pouncing Panthers 4-H Club at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Hiltabrand gave a digital presentation sharing her many fair entries as well as experiences during her years in 4-H. She concluded by linking her 4-H knowledge acquired to her choice of a career.

Pouncing Panthers 4-H Club meets the third Tuesday of each month in the group exercise south room at the Illinois Valley YMCA, 300 Walnut St., Peru. New members are welcome. For more information, contact leader Debbie Arbet at 815-993-0279.

Linda Hiltabrand, a 4-H alumna, gave a presentation “My 4-H Journey” to the Pouncing Panthers 4-H Club at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Linda Hiltabrand, a 4-H alumna, gave a presentation “My 4-H Journey” to the Pouncing Panthers 4-H Club at its Feb. 21 meeting. (Photo provided by Debra Arbet)