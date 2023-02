A motorist was life-flighted from the scene of a single-vehicle crash Saturday north of Troy Grove.

Edgar Flores-Jiminez was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle involved at 3:49 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Fourth Road and North 3850th Road in Troy Grove Township, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Flores-Jiminez was taken to OSF St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford. No age or hometown were provided for him.