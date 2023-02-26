La Salle library to virtually host presentation on Walt Disney company

The La Salle Public Library will be hosting Brian Rose, professor emeritus, at Fordham University, author, television and film historian, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, for a virtual presentation on the remarkable story of the Walt Disney Company.

During the last nine decades, the Walt Disney Company has transformed every facet of the entertainment business – from the creation of feature length animated films like “Snow White,” “Bambi” and “Pinocchio,” to television programming like The Wonderful World of Disney, from theme parks that span the globe to Broadway musicals like the “Lion King,” from challenging Netflix with its new streaming service, Disney+, to ownership of the greatest collection of franchise movies under the control of a single studio in Hollywood history. This presentation will look at how the Walt Disney company grew from a small cartoon studio in 1923 to become the most powerful force in worldwide entertainment.

Brian Rose is a professor emeritus at Fordham University, where he taught for 38 years in the Department of Communication and Media Studios. He has written several books on television history and cultural programming and has conducted more than a hundred conversations with leading directors, actors and writers for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the Screen Actors Guild, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and the Directors Guild of America. His virtual lectures on film and television history have been presented at the Smithsonian, the 92nd Street Y., and at JCCs, and libraries throughout the country.

This program will be presented virtually and is free and open to the public. To register, use the following link at https://bit.ly/3IvCAir .

For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.