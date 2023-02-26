IVCC instructor recognized for 15 years as Phi Theta Kappa chapter advisor

Illinois Valley Community College environmental biology instructor Eric Schroeder (with students in life science lab) has been recognized by Phi Theta Kappa, the national honor society for two-year colleges, for serving 15 years as the college’s chapter advisor.

“More than 20 years ago, Eric was hired for his commitment to excellence in the classroom,” said IVCC Dean of Natural Sciences and Business Ron Groleau. “He brings this commitment to students outside the classroom as well. Eric’s 15-year tenure as Phi Theta Kappa faculty advisor illustrates his passion for contributing to overall positive educational and personal experiences for students.”