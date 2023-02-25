Star Union Spirits in Peru receives gold, silver and bronze medals for its packaging design

The 2022 Craft Spirits Packaging Awards awarded Star Union Spirits in Peru gold, silver and bronze medals in its annual packaging design competition.

The Star Union Spirits honored in the competition include a gold medal for the Single Barrel Immature Brandy, a silver medal for Navy Strength Dark Rum and a bronze medal for Rested Agave.

The third annual competition that celebrates excellence and creativity in the design of craft spirits labels and packaging drew 130 entries from 80 companies. The awards were announced Feb. 11 at the American Craft Spirits Association’s 10th annual Distillers’ Convention and Vendor Trade Show in Portland, Oregon.

Presented by the American Craft Spirits Association and Craft Spirits magazine, and sponsored by the Glass Packaging Institute, a panel of judges evaluated the entries based on the following criteria: aesthetics, innovation, emotional appeal and brand communication.

Star Union Spirits packaging was produced by designer and typographer Kevin Cantrell and copywriter and brand strategist Erik Attkisson of Satellite. Print production was by All American Label & Packaging, and the bottle supplier was Imperial Packaging.

“The detail and artistry that goes into our bottle designs symbolize the craft and care that goes into each of our spirits,” Star Union Spirits co-founder Bob Windy said in a news release. “Excellence goes on, and into, every bottle.”

Star Union Spirits’ packaging designs integrate the agro-industrial icons of Peru and the Illinois River Valley while narrating tales of reinvention and perseverance in the great American Midwest.

Star Union Spirits is located at 300 Fifth St., Suite 135, inside the Westclox building and features a tasting room. Private tastings and group tours are available by appointment. For information, call 815-205-1234 or email info@starunionspirits.com.