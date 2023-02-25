La Salle-Peru High School to present ‘The Addams Family’ for its spring musical

The La Salle-Peru High School Spring Musical this year will be “The Addams Family.”

Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. March 17-18, and 2 p.m. March 19. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 1. They can be purchased for $12 (adults) and $10 (children/seniors) in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium. Purchase tickets online now at https://lphs.seatyourself.biz. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to performances.

“The Addams Family,” a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.