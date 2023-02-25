Illinois Valley Cursillo to host fellowship event March 11 in Ottawa

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of worship, food and fellowship Saturday, March 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 820 Sanger St., Ottawa.

Mass begins at 5 p.m. in the church followed by a potluck and speaker in the parish hall adjacent to the church.

Cursillo weekends for 2023 have been scheduled at Peterstown. The men’s weekend is June 8 to 11, and the women’s weekend is June 22 to 25. For information or to register, visit www.ivcursillo.com or contact Ray Aubry at rraubry@yahoo.com. Visit the Facebook page, Illinois Valley Cursillo in Christianity.