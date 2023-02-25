February 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Illinois Valley Cursillo to host fellowship event March 11 in Ottawa

Mass will be followed by a potluck

By Shaw Local News Network
With Palm Sunday on April 1, the Christian church enters into what is considered the most holy week of the year, the week that marks the passion and death of Jesus Christ in the days leading up to Easter Sunday, April 8, when Christians celebrate the resurrection of the Messiah.

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of worship, food and fellowship Saturday, March 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 820 Sanger St., Ottawa.

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of worship, food and fellowship Saturday, March 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 820 Sanger St., Ottawa.

Mass begins at 5 p.m. in the church followed by a potluck and speaker in the parish hall adjacent to the church.

Cursillo weekends for 2023 have been scheduled at Peterstown. The men’s weekend is June 8 to 11, and the women’s weekend is June 22 to 25. For information or to register, visit www.ivcursillo.com or contact Ray Aubry at rraubry@yahoo.com. Visit the Facebook page, Illinois Valley Cursillo in Christianity.