Oglesby Elks donates $70,000 to Lighted Way to help pay for new playground

Oglesby Elks Lodge recently made a $70,000 donation to assist Lighted Way Children’s Developmental Center in La Salle with its new facility opening in August.

Under the theme, “Elks Care, Elks Share,” the Lodge No. 2360 gift will help pay for a special outdoor playground at Lighted Way’s new home at 1445 Chartres St.

Fifteen members of the Oglesby Elks joined Lighted Way representatives at the check presentation.

In an emotional ceremony at the lodge at 800 E. Walnut St., Ken Ficek, Elks past exalted ruler, grant coordinator and Children’s Care Committee member said, “In our 57 years of existence we cannot recall another event of this importance.”

Lighted Way Executive Director Jessica Kreiser and Jim and Amy Bolelli, parents’ of a former Lighted Way student, also spoke. The Bolelli’s daughter Gabby graduated from Lighted Way in May and died at age 22 in October. A piece in the new playground will be named the “Gabby Go Round.”

"I wake up every morning and my first thought is, 'How can I make Gabby proud today?'" Bolelli said.

A contribution to the Elks from the estate of Anita Copeland, of Peru, “was instrumental in our being able to make this donation,” Ficek said. Copeland died in April 2018 at age 91.

Ficek credited attorney Jim McPhedran and Hometown National Bank’s Philip Slevin, Tammy Humpage and Peter Corgiat (retired) for helping facilitate the Copeland bequest.

Ficek lauded the work currently being done for 47 students at Lighted Way.

“If you visit Lighted Way you will see very special people working with children who need help. When we heard they purchased the former nursing home on Chartres Street – Airport Road to us old-timers – we asked how can we help?”

The gift covers the entire cost of the playground’s flooring.

“Elk members feel our donation fulfills Anita Copeland’s wishes that her funds be used to assist children, especially those with special needs,” Ficek said.

Ficek was joined by Elks Exalted Ruler Lisa Fultz, in-coming Exalted Ruler and Children’s Care Committee member Sam Sankovic, and former Treasurer and Children’s Care Committee member Paul Danekas.

“Elks invest in their communities through grant programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, support the local Food Pantry, local schools, fire departments, ‘Shop with a Cop’ programs, Horizon House, PADS Homeless Shelter, and improve the quality of life where they recognize the need,” Ficek said. “New members are welcome. Be part of a benevolent organization that ‘cares and shares.’”