Mendota to host Polar Plunge on Saturday

More than 200 participants are expected to take the plunge Saturday in Lake Mendota to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

The organization is looking to raise $50,000 in this year’s annual event.

Check in is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday at Lake Mendota, 1901 Tom Merwin Dr., Mendota. The plunge begins at noon.

A post plunge party will take place immediately following the plunge inside the Mendota Civic Center. A bus will take plungers from the lake to the civic center. Awards and a costume contest will take place at the post plunger party.

Go to https://polarplunge.soill.org/ for more information or to register.

For more information on the event, call Plunge Director Katie Risley at 309-533-3725 or email krisley@soill.org