Early voting in La Salle County begins Thursday. Here’s what voters need to know

Voters will get their chance to way in on municipal, school, township and other local races.

Early voting begins Thursday, Feb. 23, and continues through Monday, April 3. La Salle County residents wishing to vote early for the April 4 election may do so at the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa.

A specimen ballot can be found at https://lasallecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1164/Specimen-For-the-Consolidated-Election-April-2023-PDF?bidId=

The county clerk’s office will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday up to April 3. The clerk’s office will open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 11, 18, 25 and April 1. The clerk’s office will remain open to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

Voting by mail is in progress. The last day to accept an application for a vote by mail ballot is Thursday, March 30. The last day to accept applications to vote for military and overseas voters is Monday, March 27.

A 24-hour ballot box has been placed on the east side of the La Salle County Governmental Complex to drop off mail-in ballots.

Voters who miss the March 7 deadline to register may still register at the county clerk’s office March 8 through April 4. Voters also may register on Election Day at the county clerk’s office or at their polling place.

For more information, contact the La Salle County Clerk’s Office at 815-434-8202.