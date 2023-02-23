5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: A night out, or a wellness day are among the options

1 - Make Saturday a date night in La Salle. The Starved Rock Regional Center is hosting its annual Black and White Ball at 5 p.m. at The Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St. Fiddlerock with Ryan Wotherspoon will be performing the entertainment. The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the agency that helps children with special needs. Tickets are available online at charityauction.bid/Ball2023

Be brave Saturday and take the plunge in Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

2 - Be brave Saturday and take the plunge in Mendota. Check in is scheduled 10 a.m. at Lake Mendota, 1901 Tom Merwin Dr. The plunge begins at noon. A post plunge party will take place immediately following the plunge inside the Mendota Civic Center. A bus will take plungers from the lake to the civic center. Awards and a costume contest will take place at the post plunger party. Go to https://polarplunge.soill.org/ for more information or to register.

3 - Learn about paths to a healthy body, mind and spirit Saturday in Peru. IV Wellness is hosting the Westclox Metaphysical & Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the west wing of the Westclox building, 304 Fifth St. A variety of exhibitors, speakers, healers, coaches and gifted readers will be on-hand to provide a full day of holistic wellness and activities. Go to eventbrite.com to buy tickets.

4 - Taste beer and wine Saturday in Princeton. The Bureau County United Way will host its annual Beer and Wine Tasting event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Barn at Hornbaker Gardens, 22937 County Road 1140 N. The event will feature appetizers, a silent auction and tastings of beers and wines. For tickets, visit Heartland Bank and Trust - South, Midland States Bank or call BCUW at 815-875-2631, ext. 1006. For information, email bcuw@local.unitedway.org.

The St. Jude Rides Cornhole Tournament is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the VFW, 1501 La Salle St. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

5 - Throw some bags Saturday in Ottawa for a good cause. The St. Jude Rides Cornhole Tournament is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the VFW, 1501 La Salle St. It is $20 per participant. The sign-up period is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The tournament is a blind draw, double elimination, with each match consisting of a best of three format. Participants must bring their own bags, the boards will be provided. Proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Additionally, the American Legion at 901 La Salle St., will host a trivia contest at 1 p.m. Sunday. Those wishing to participate must donate $15, which includes participation in two separate games with a maximum of four people per team in the first game. For more information, call Hank Walsh at 779-213-4473.

Bonus: Absorb some Ottawa history Sunday. Dave Mumper, a renowned local historian, will speak about the well-known blocks of Ottawa in the second lecture of the Ottawa History Lecture Series set for 2 p.m. at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, 1100 Canal St. Admission is $5 for the public or $4 for museum members. Since seating is limited, reservations must be made by calling the museum at 815-431-9353 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.