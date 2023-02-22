Peoria to Chicago rail meeting set Thursday at IVCC

Members of the Peoria to Chicago Passenger Rail Project steering committee will be presenting an in-depth look at the project 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Rooms CTC 124-125, Illinois Valley Community College, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.

Attendees will learn about the importance of the project, review what has already been done, what needs to be done, who is involved, and how this opportunity would not only bring passenger rail service to the Peoria area, but also to La Salle-Peru, Ottawa, Utica and Morris.

Guest speakers are Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich; Earl Wacker, director of rail and Transit Patrick Company; and Eric Miller, executive director Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

Last summer, officials said the project could be completed in a decade.

The preliminary cost to implement the Peoria to Chicago railway service is estimated at $2.45 billion. The project will look to be completed through fixing up existing infrastructure and the use of shared freight rails; without the construction of new infrastructure.