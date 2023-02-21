State of the Cities luncheon to return March 16 in Utica

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development will sponsor a State of the Cities luncheon 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Grizzly Jacks Grand Bear Resort on Route 178, south of Utica.

The event has been one of the best attended programs the chamber has hosted with nearly 200 community members coming out to ask questions of and hear from local mayors and village presidents.

This year’s State of this Cities will feature Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski, Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove, Oglesby Mayor Dominic Rivara, Utica Village President David Stewart and Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram. Each speaker will present updates from their respective communities. After the presentations, time will be allotted for questions from the audience.

This is a community wide event open to the general public. Tickets are $35 and include a plated lunch. For more information or to register visit https://ivac.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/14244 or contact the chamber office at 815-223-0227 by noon Friday, March 10.