Stage 212 in La Salle to host March 4 audition prep workshop

Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle is offering audition preparation workshops for children in grades kindergarten through fourth grade and adults 18 and older from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

Participants will learn the process of auditioning for plays and musicals in a low-risk environment. Children will be instructed by Serena Rogers. Adults will be instructed by Ellen Marincic. The cost for the workshops is $10 per person. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Registration and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.