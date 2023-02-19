IVCC to host wind ensemble March 2

Illinois Valley Community College’s Wind Ensemble will offer a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The performance will include the music of Malcolm Arnold, Jonathan Dagenais, Charles Ives, Claude T. Smith, John Philip Sousa and Omar Thomas. Selections include “Four Scottish Dances,” “Mouvement Frenetique,” “Variations on America,” “Emparata Overture,” “The Invincible Eagle” and “Shenandoah.”

Under the direction of conductor Phil Whaley, the ensemble includes IVCC students, local and regional music educators and community members dedicated to the promotion of quality wind and percussion music.