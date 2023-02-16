La Salle library to virtually host presentation on the Golden Thirteen

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host Tricia Menke, curator of education at the National Museum of the American Sailor, for a presentation on the Golden Thirteen at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 23.

Sixteen African-American sailors in 1944 arrived at Great Lakes for a groundbreaking officers’ training course. Thirteen of those men would become the first African-American commissioned officers’ in Navy history. In this presentation, Tricia explores the experiences of the Golden Thirteen at Great Lakes, their time in the fleet and the lasting legacy of these pioneers.

This program is free, open to the public and will be presented via Zoom. Register at https://bit.ly/3DqF8vm. For more information, contact the La Salle Public library at 815-223-2341.