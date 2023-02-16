Habitat for Humanity opens applications for Peru house

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties Inc. has opened applications for its 2023 house build in Peru.

To qualify, applicants must show a need for adequate housing, be willing to partner with Habitat in the building of the house, and show an ability to repay a low-interest affordable mortgage loan.

There are maximum income levels in accordance with the number of people that will be living in the household. Individuals as well as families may apply, and applicants must be either U.S. citizens or permanent-resident aliens with continuous employment over the next five years.

Habitat for Humanity will host two informational sessions about the application process and will provide staff assistance with completing the application. These will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Miller Community Center at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1011 Shooting Park Road Suite 108, Peru.

For questions about the house or to get an application, visit Habitat for Humanity’s website at www.localhabitat.org, call the Peru office at 815-434-2041 or visit the Peru ReStore, 1011 Shooting Park Road, and ask for Fran Gibson.

The deadline for application submission is April 14.