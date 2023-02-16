February 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Let the Mardi Gras party begin in Utica

Toy show, acoustic jam, trivia and jazz concert also part of weekend slate of fun

By Shaw Local News Network

Utica's annual Mardi Gras parade is set 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the village's downtown. (Tom Sistak)

1 - Celebrate Mardi Gras on Saturday in Utica. The annual Mardi Gras parade presented by the Utica Business Association is scheduled 5 p.m. in downtown Utica. The parade begins at the south end of town and concludes downtown.

Train cars for sale at M.D. Trains in Woodstock. The model train and die-cast car shop has been fixture on the Woodstock Square for a few years and draws visitors in to check out the rotating display of trains in the front window.

The Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W Peru St. in Princeton. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)

2 - Check out model trains and toys Saturday in Princeton. The Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W Peru St. in Princeton. Adult admission is $5 and kids are free to enter. There will be a variety of train layouts for children to view, as well as all types of toys from new to antiques on display. For additional information, call 815-866-3606 after 5 p.m.

3 - Take in some acoustic music Sunday in Peru. An acoustic jam is set 1 to 3 p.m. at Music Suite 408, in the west wing of the Westclox building at U.S. 6 and Walnut Street, in Peru with facilitators, Michael and Lisa Templeton. Guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin and bass players are welcome to jam. Everyone is welcome to attend and listen. A free will offering will be taken at the door. Light refreshments will be provided. Call ahead at 815-223-4408 to attend.

4 - Play trivia Saturday for a cause in La Salle. The Women Inspired Network is hosting trivia at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 209 Gooding St. Cost is $100 per table and up to eight players may participate. The event also will feature raffles, silent auction items, food and drinks. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call or text Beth with any questions at 309-824-5546. Online reservations can be made at www.winsrccf.org/events

5 - Enjoy a fun night of jazz Friday in Princeton. The Princeton High School Jazz Band will be hosting its third annual Swingin Sweets Swing Dance at 6:30 p.m. at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with a swing dance lesson at 7 p.m.. Two sets of music will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.