IVCC edible car contest seeks racers for Feb. 22 event

The public is welcome to attend Illinois Valley Community College’s annual Edible Car Contest at noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, in room CTC124.

The friendly competition sponsored by the Workforce Development Division celebrates National Engineering Week and features cars built entirely from food edible to humans.

This year features a new racetrack built by students in electronics and CAD. It is constructed of walnut from a local tree and repurposed materials. The fully-automated track allows side-by-side racing with times recorded via RSLogix 500 programming.

Participants are welcome. Contact CAD program coordinator Dorene Data at dorene_data@ivcc.edu. Along with IVCC students, high school and junior high students are welcome to compete for fastest car, best design, most detail and most nutritious.