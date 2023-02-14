La Salle veterans home responds to non-infectious skin conditions among residents

The Illinois Veterans’ Home at La Salle is treating five residents for non-infectious skin conditions.

The home is implementing all policies and procedures to treat the skin conditions, said Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Public Information Officer Maureen Hartigan.

Hartigan said the residents are under the supervision of the home’s medical director.

“The La Salle Veterans’ Home is constantly vigilant when it comes to the health of our resident’s skin,” Hartigan said. “For elders, good skin conditions are incredibly important for overall wellness, comfort and infection prevention.”

Hartigan said the care teams implement all measures to ensure residents are infection free and monitor the health of resident skin as part of daily health and wellness checks.