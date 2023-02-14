La Salle restaurant closes after more than 30 years

The Super Bowl was the last hurrah for Al’s Bella Vista.
The restaurant at 1001 Eighth St., La Salle, closed Sunday after 32 years.
“We have loved our many years serving you,” read a post on Al’s Facebook page. “Thanks for all the kind words and support this last week.”
Its last day of business served as a fundraiser for Cops 4 Cancer.
“Our good friends at Al’s Bella Vista have served this community well with 32 years of being the best of the Illinois Valley staples,” read a post on the Cops 4 Cancer Facebook page. “Sunday is the last hurrah, and we are simply honored to be able to share in this memory making last day.”
