IVCC approves tenure for 3 instructors

Illinois Valley Community College trustees approved tenure recommendations for three instructors Thursday: Nancy McDonnell in cybersecurity; Ricky Pretzsch in economics; and Kaity Ritter in medical assisting.

McDonnell founded the cybersecurity program three years ago and has taken on many computer networking courses.

“Nancy is great at connecting with students,” said Dean of Workforce Development Shane Lange.

Dean of Natural Sciences and Business Ron Groleau credited Pretzsch for his ability to engage students by relating classroom topics to real-world applications. He also credited Pretzsch for advising the successful student economics club.

Pretzsch himself said, “I am a firm believer in active learning.”

Ritter founded the Medical Assistant program three years ago and one day hopes to expand it to offer an associate degree. She began her college studies at IVCC, went on to earn a bachelor’s and in April will begin pursuit of a master’s.

In other action, the board approved fee increases on 153 courses.

Several full-time faculty, administrators and support staff were approved for a retirement program offering a 5.9% increase to their base salary each year until retirement or up to three years post-retirement health benefits paid by the college at a rate equal to 80% of the then-current employee single plan rate.

Retirement dates were approved by the board for 15 individuals, each retiring sometime in the next three years. They are faculty Margie Francisco, Christine Blaydes, Richard Mangold and David Kuester and administrators and support staff Fran Brolley, Walter Waligora, Judy Day, Matthew Suerth, Cynthia Cardosi, Karen Gregorich, Lynn Moore, Marla Forbes, Marlene Merkel, Mark Quincer and Steve Gillio.

Trustees also approved:

The appointment of Dental Assisting Program Coordinator Heather Seghi as interim dean of health professions. Seghi is completing a doctoral degree focused on community college leadership.

The retirement request of executive assistant to the president and secretary to the board Judy Day effective June 30. In her letter to IVCC President Jerry Corcoran, Day said, “Upon retirement I will have been at IVCC for 38 years and worked in Student Services, Academic Affairs and the President’s Office. It has been a privilege to serve the students, staff, faculty, administration and board and an honor to serve the district with you.”

The retirement request of Executive Director of Community Relations and Development Fran Brolley effective April 28 after 34 years. In a letter, Brolley noted “indelible memories” such as the 1994 celebration of the Spetzler family, the “magical” 1988-89 men’s basketball season, the $1.2 million bequest from the estate of Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg, “noon-ball” basketball in the gym, and the 2015 IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame induction of his father Ray, benefactor Ralph Scriba and local band Buckacre.

The appointment of Demonica Kemper Architects of Chicago as architects for phase 2 of the ag complex, a classroom and lab building. A $3.5 million U.S. EDA grant will cover 80% of the cost. Ag hopes to be in the building for classes in 2024.

The $92,511 bid from PerkinElmer Health Sciences of Shelton, Conn., for an “inductively-coupled plasma optical emission spectrometer” to upgrade the ag program’s soil nutrient testing.

Seeking proposals for a website Content Management System to include design, search engine optimization and migration of existing content to the new format.

An intergovernmental agreement with the city of Mendota regarding a new tax increment financing (TIF) district.

Designating the 2024 fiscal year as July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and budget calendar.

Closed session minutes from Jan. 12.

Trustees learned: