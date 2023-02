The Granville Knights of Columbus donated $1,784.51 to the Putnam County Schools special needs program from its Tootsie Roll fundraiser to benefit people with intellectual disabilities. Accepting the donation are Becca Herrmann, special education teacher; Kristin Erickson, special education teacher; Doug Ossola, Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll chairman; and Susan McNelis, director of student services. (Photo provided by Jerry Masini)