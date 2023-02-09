5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: ‘Steel Magnolias,’ a Valentine’s haunted house and fossils among the weekend’s events

1 - This is your last chance to see a tear jerker this weekend on the La Salle stage. “Steel Magnolias” will be presented Thursday through Sunday at Stage 212, 700 First St. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Shows may be sold out, but any remaining tickets are $15 each and may be purchased by visiting the box office 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

2 - Valentine’s Day isn’t just for love, visitors can get a scare Saturday in Princeton. The Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Haunted House. The event will be 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5. Go to https://www.bureaucountyfair.com/calendar/570/Valentines_Haunt/ for more information.

3 - Children who love fossils head out Saturday to Starved Rock State Park for a family friendly event. A storybook, craft and activity program will be conducted 9:30 a.m. on fossils with volunteer park naturalists at the Staved Rock Visitor Center. The program is open to children ages 3 to 10 with their accompanying chaperone/guardian. Email lisa.sons@illinois.gov to register. All IDNR/state park programs are free but donations to the Starved Rock Foundation on site are welcome. Most programs at the park are made possible through funding from donations to the Starved Rock Foundation.

A baklava sale is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 11, at St. George Orthodox Church in Spring Valley.

4 - Try some baklava Saturday in Spring Valley. The St. George Orthodox Church, 211 E. Minnesota St., will host a baklava sale from 9 a.m. to noon. Baklava is a Turkish dessert that is a layered pastry filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey. For questions, call 815-664-4540.

Walt Willey

5 - See Ottawa native and former “All My Children” star perform a comedy show in Peru. Walt Willey is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. at Illinois Valley Super Bowl, 4242 Mahoney Dr. Call 815-223-5085 for tickets or information. The show almost is sold out, according to organizers. VIP meet and greet tickets are $45 and general admissions is $22. Go to ivsuperbowl.com for more information.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.