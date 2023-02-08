La Salle-Peru High School announces students of the month

The La Salle-Peru High School renaissance students of the month were recognized Wednesday during a breakfast ceremony.

Students recognized this month were Kelli Cousins, Jonathan Harmon, Gage Swiskoski, Sebastian Quercia, Braydon Cooper, Emily Guadarrama, James Hoehn, Jordan Whaley, Braydon Cooper and Molly Mudge. Students are nominated for this honor by L-P teachers, coaches and staff. Guadarrama also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and the State Farm Insurance office of Lori Janko Wilke.