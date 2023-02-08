Good Citizen winners from Earlville, La Salle-Peru, Mendota to be honored Saturday

Fort du Rocher Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will host its February meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church, 1003 Fifth St., Mendota.

Good Citizen winners from Earlville High School, La Salle-Peru High School and Mendota High School will be recognized and awarded certificates and pins. The winner will receive a monetary award.

A continental breakfast will be served. Guests are welcome to attend. If you have an interest in becoming a member, feel free to attend or contact Linda Byrd at 815-228-7730. Any woman older than 18 with lineage to a patriot of the Revolutionary War is eligible to join. Lineage help is available.