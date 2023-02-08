$10,000 donation made to IVCC in memory of the Wiesbrocks of Leonore

Illinois Valley Community College retiree Diane Kreiser, of rural Leonore, recently made a $10,000 donation in memory of her parents Laverne “Bud” and Marjorie Wiesbrock, of rural Leonore, to the college’s agriculture complex campaign.

Wiesbrock spent his entire adult life farming in the Leonore-Lostant area. They owned two centennial farms. As a teenager, he founded Wiesbrock Trucking, a company still in business today after 84 years.

Donor Diane Kreiser with IVCC Executive Director of Community Relations and Development Fran Brolley (left) and President Jerry Corcoran. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Marge Wiesbrock was a secretary/bookkeeper for the trucking company and Wiesbrock farms. The Wiesbrock’s also have a son, Dan, of rural Leonore.

Diane Kreiser worked 30 years at IVCC in the business office, retiring in 2020.

“Throughout her tenure, Diane was always a loyal foundation donor,” said IVCC President Jerry Corcoran. “It is little surprise to me that she would make such a meaningful gift to our ag building campaign and to our students.”

The campaign is helping fund phase 2 of the ag complex, a classroom and lab facility adjacent to the new storage facility.